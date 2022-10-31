ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 48,573 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,103,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,592,000 after purchasing an additional 732,479 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $79.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

