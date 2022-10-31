ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.43.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $658.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $621.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $637.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

