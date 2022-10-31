ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 400 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE EMR opened at $87.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.