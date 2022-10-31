ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $1.05 Million Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd trimmed its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned 0.09% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 243,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 92,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CQQQ opened at $31.99 on Monday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

