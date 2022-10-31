ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $20.78 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,422 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 129,954 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 3.8% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $20,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
