ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 24,545 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Workday makes up approximately 1.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Workday by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $158.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

