ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. abrdn plc grew its position in Teradyne by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 61,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $83.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.