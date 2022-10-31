Identiv (INVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Identiv has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Identiv had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Identiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Identiv Stock Performance
Shares of Identiv stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. Identiv has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $278.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.65 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Identiv from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
About Identiv
Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.
