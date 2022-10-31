IDEX (IDEX) Market Cap Hits $39.32 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. IDEX has a market capitalization of $39.32 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

