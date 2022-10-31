IDEX (IDEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $39.19 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $39.19 million and $3.13 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.32 or 0.31370938 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012252 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.