ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. 5,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,699,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 45.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

