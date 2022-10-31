Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMO. TD Securities downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.48. 748,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 104.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 975.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,268 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.