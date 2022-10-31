Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 597,320 shares.The stock last traded at $53.66 and had previously closed at $54.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 114,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after buying an additional 36,004 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
