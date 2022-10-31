Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 597,320 shares.The stock last traded at $53.66 and had previously closed at $54.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 114,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after buying an additional 36,004 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.