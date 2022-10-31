IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Down 13.3% in October

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAB traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. 52,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,730. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IN8bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Emily Fairbairn acquired 789,473 shares of IN8bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,111,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,720.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Tai-Wei Ho acquired 26,315 shares of IN8bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,315,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,915.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Fairbairn acquired 789,473 shares of IN8bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,111,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,720.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 824,208 shares of company stock worth $1,565,995. Insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IN8bio by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 505,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 246,632 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in IN8bio by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 69,150 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in IN8bio by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 40,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

