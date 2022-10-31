Incyte (INCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 40.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,144,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,985,000 after purchasing an additional 331,530 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,365,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 127.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 369,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,464,000 after buying an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Incyte by 29.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,621,000 after purchasing an additional 144,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

