Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Down 14.6% in October

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler acquired 10,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,862.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
