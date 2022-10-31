Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IRT stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,089. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42.
Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.