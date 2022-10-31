Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IRT stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,089. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

About Independence Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after buying an additional 533,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

