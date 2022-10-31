IndiGG Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $77,411.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,383.15 or 0.31320487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012233 BTC.

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

