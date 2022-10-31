Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Up 5.7% in October

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Performance

IDCBY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.13. 512,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,159. The stock has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.57 billion for the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

