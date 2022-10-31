Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Update

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Innospec alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 19.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Innospec by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Innospec stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $99.99. 104,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,147. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $95.32. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $106.87.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.