Insider Buying: Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Allegion stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average is $102.05. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $137.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Allegion by 0.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 22,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Allegion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Allegion by 68.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

