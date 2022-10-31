Insider Buying: Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Allegion stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average is $102.05. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $137.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Allegion by 0.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 22,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Allegion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Allegion by 68.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
