Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Buys 2,362 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,353.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,324,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,607,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,800 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 27,110 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $171,877.40.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,249.60.

On Monday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,131 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,638.40.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 27,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $178,942.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,150.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $108,526.47.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.70. 177,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,802. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $10.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCOV shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 27.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Brightcove by 150.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 115.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Brightcove by 82.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

