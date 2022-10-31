Insider Buying: Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Buys £11,130 in Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) insider David Maw acquired 3,000 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £11,130 ($13,448.53).

Bytes Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of BYIT opened at GBX 368.40 ($4.45) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 417.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 431.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 360.20 ($4.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 588.50 ($7.11). The company has a market cap of £882.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,631.43.

Bytes Technology Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BYIT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.73) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

