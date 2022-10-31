Insider Buying: ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Major Shareholder Acquires $5,970,000.00 in Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,500,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,379,583 shares in the company, valued at $29,370,740.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $4.41 on Monday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $194.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
