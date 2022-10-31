Insider Buying: ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Major Shareholder Acquires $5,970,000.00 in Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,500,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,379,583 shares in the company, valued at $29,370,740.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ESSA Pharma Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $4.41 on Monday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $194.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after buying an additional 851,612 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 202,975 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 124,683 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

