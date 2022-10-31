Insider Buying: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,389. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gentex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

