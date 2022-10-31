Insider Selling: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO Sells 1,532 Shares of Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $156,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,516.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

City Trading Down 0.8 %

CHCO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,954. City Holding has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Get City alerts:

City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. City’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of City

Several research analysts recently commented on CHCO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in City in the second quarter valued at about $7,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 452.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 45,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in City by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of City by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 616,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.