Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Sells $1,551,281.60 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,041,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $1,551,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,457,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,387,671.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,382,459 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $1,078,318.02.

On Thursday, October 20th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,706,703 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $1,280,027.25.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $750,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 650,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $507,000.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 106,705 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $82,162.85.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 635,755 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $546,749.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,280,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $1,011,200.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 139,027 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $111,221.60.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $372,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $352,000.00.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $483.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 11.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ContextLogic by 68.0% in the first quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ContextLogic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ContextLogic by 13.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 170,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

