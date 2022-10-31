Insider Selling: First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Insider Sells 3,174 Shares of Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $140,576.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FRME stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $44.90. 165,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,170. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after buying an additional 426,862 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $15,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 25.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,037,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,962,000 after buying an additional 212,253 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $8,623,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 26.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 910,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,378,000 after buying an additional 193,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

