Insider Selling: Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) COO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRGet Rating) COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,147,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,475,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,153,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 4.60. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000.

PR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

