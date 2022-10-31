Insider Selling: Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) COO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,147,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,475,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Permian Resources Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,153,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 4.60. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $10.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Resources (PR)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.