Insider Selling: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Sells $43,300.00 in Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $43,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,694.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.97. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 161,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSRR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

