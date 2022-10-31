Insider Selling: Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Sells 65,230 Shares of Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 65,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $201,560.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,061,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 4,875 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $19,548.75.

On Monday, September 12th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $113,940.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,653 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $10,930.36.

On Thursday, August 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,620 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $7,306.20.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $31,177.63.

On Thursday, August 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 432 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $1,944.00.

LLAP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,392,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,993. Terran Orbital Co. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLAP. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 5,220.4% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 7,338,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 7,200,302 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 195.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Terran Orbital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

