Insider Selling: Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells 9,266 Shares of Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) insider Ofer Druker sold 9,266 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.66), for a total value of £35,766.76 ($43,217.45).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ofer Druker sold 12,526 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($4.91), for a total value of £50,855.56 ($61,449.44).

Tremor International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LON TRMR traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 340 ($4.11). The company had a trading volume of 407,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,651. Tremor International Ltd has a one year low of GBX 290 ($3.50) and a one year high of GBX 824 ($9.96). The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 329.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 393.51. The stock has a market cap of £492.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,133.33.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

