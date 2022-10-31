Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.23-$5.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSP. Truist Financial cut their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $10.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.96. 26,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Insperity has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day moving average is $103.92.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $987,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $987,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,643 shares of company stock worth $6,961,572 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth $124,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 779.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth $265,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Insperity by 6.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

