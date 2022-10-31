Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $107.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Insperity has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.92.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insperity will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other Insperity news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $575,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,970.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,643 shares of company stock valued at $6,961,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Insperity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 552,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.