Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $107.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Insperity has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.
In other Insperity news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $575,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,970.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,643 shares of company stock valued at $6,961,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Insperity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 552,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
