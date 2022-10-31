Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in October

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 824,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.2 days.
Interfor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.84. 1,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,285. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. Interfor has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $35.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. CIBC downgraded Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
