International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $33.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

