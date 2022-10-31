InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in October

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 577.0 days.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS IIPZF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.49. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.