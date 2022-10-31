Intrepid Potash (IPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. The company had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE IPI opened at $45.26 on Monday. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $121.72. The company has a market capitalization of $616.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth $86,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth $154,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 381.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth $201,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

