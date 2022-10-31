Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up to $45.26

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.26, but opened at $46.58. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $45.93, with a volume of 182 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $617.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.