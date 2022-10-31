Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Purchased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF comprises about 2.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.91% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 145,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter.

PIE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,328. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

