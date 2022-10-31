Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lifted by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.8% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

