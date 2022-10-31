Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 2.7% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,002,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,183,000 after acquiring an additional 213,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $61.81. 143,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,754. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.