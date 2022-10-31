Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Short Interest Update

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Investec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ITCFY remained flat at $7.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. Investec Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

Get Investec Group alerts:

About Investec Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.