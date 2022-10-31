Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2022 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $65.00.

10/12/2022 – United Airlines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $39.00.

10/6/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

UAL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,492,872. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $351,299,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,697,000 after buying an additional 419,697 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

