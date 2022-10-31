Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for A. O. Smith (AOS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for A. O. Smith (NYSE: AOS):

10/28/2022 – A. O. Smith was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2022 – A. O. Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – A. O. Smith is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – A. O. Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – A. O. Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $54.00.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.11. 39,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,658. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

Get A O Smith Co alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A O Smith Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A O Smith Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.