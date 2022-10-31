Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 203 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.48. 13,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average of $142.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

