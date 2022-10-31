Investment Partners LTD. Buys 206 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 203.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 112.2% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,702. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.60%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.