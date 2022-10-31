Investment Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.92. 4,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,679. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.45.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

