Investment Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,911 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.26.

MRK traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.25. 132,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,800,945. The company has a market cap of $253.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

