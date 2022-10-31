Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 17,957 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.9% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 155,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 140,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.52. 270,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,282,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.